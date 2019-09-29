Associated Press

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in 6 counties

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:40 AM EDT

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in 6 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in six Pennsylvania counties, along with one human case.

The state's West Nile Control Program said the mosquitoes were found Friday in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster and Philadelphia counties.

The human case of West Nile virus was discovered in Chester County.

Friday was the last routine surveillance and reporting day for 2019, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection's website.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne sickness that may cause encephalitis, a brain irritation. Mild infections can produce fever, headaches, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

All Rights Reserved.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

81°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

News
Spotify's most streamed workout artists
CNN

Spotify's most streamed workout artists

Southeastern PA
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Southeastern PA
Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies