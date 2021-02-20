EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. -- A Delaware County teen is facing charges, accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring several others inside a crowded Montgomery County bowling alley Saturday evening.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says Jamel Barnwell, 17, of Upper Darby, walked into Our Town Alley on Swede Road in East Norriton Township with two other men and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a .45 caliber handgun around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Frank Wade, 29, of Philadelphia, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting. Four other members of Wade’s family were hurt.
The shooting rattled the community.
Gary DiMariano and his wife Patti have lived in the area for over thirty years. They often come to the establishment and were there Saturday night
"We just ordered a drink and we heard a pop," Gary said. "We looked around and it just started rapid-fire. I told my wife 'come on, those are gunshots.'"
The couple rushed out of the restaurant in the venue and took refuge at a Pep Boys auto parts store across the street.
"I thought it was like a mass-shooting just because there was that many gunshots. Twenty, whatever it was," Gary said.
"It's not likely for this area at all," Patti said. "Never expected anything like this to happen here."
A warrant was issued Sunday for Barnwell’s arrest. He’s facing charges including First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.
“This shooting that left one man dead and another four injured is another act of violence by someone who is not allowed to own or possess a gun,” Steele said. “We are searching for all three men involved and are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter, Barnwell. If you see him, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous having fled the bowling alley with the gun he used to kill Frank Wade. Call 911 immediately.”
Barnwell is a black male, stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
If anyone has information on Barnwell’s whereabouts or the other two men involved, they are asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Crime Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648). Or submit an anonymous text tip using Montco Crime Tips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.