MOHNTON, Pa. -- For his 16th birthday Grant Kellenberger decided he would do the gift giving.
“I really just look forward to helping the people around me,” said Grant Kellenberger from Mohnton.
Grant turned 16 this week and celebrated the milestone birthday at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Reading on Saturday.
"Didn't surprise me, he's a good kid,” said Grant’s mother, Kristen Kellenberger.
Grant had Covid-19 back in November so, he donated his convalescent plasma to help others battling the virus.
"I just really considered helping my community out and I thought it wouldn't be too much of a hassle,” said Kellenberger.
"The first thing that he wanted to do when he found out that he had Covid was come and give back to those in need,” said Tamara West with the Miller-Keystone Blood Center.
West is the blood center's site manager. She says Grant's donation could help as many as four Covid patients recover and even save their lives.
"A patient could be extremely critical and within hours of receiving the plasma unit be off a ventilator and sent home within days,’ said West.
West says convalescent plasma from someone who's already had the virus helps other patients build up antibodies to fight off the infection.
"This gives our patients and our community hope for another day with their families,” said West.
Which is why both Grant and his mother decided to donate.
“He said ‘I would do it in a heartbeat if I could’ and then him and I both ended up with virus before Thanksgiving,” said Kristen Kellenberger.
"Since we both went through it, I think it is extra special to do it with her,” said Grant Kellenberger.
It was an extra special birthday during a time when turning 16 is anything but sweet.