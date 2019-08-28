$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
READING, Pa. - A Reading business owner is going big.
Plans are in the works to build a grocery store, tortilla factory and produce distributor all in one.
It's going to take $8.2 million to transform the old public works building in the 200 block of North Fourth Street, but once it's done, city leaders expect it to be a major economic engine for the city.
Transforming the now-gutted building into a grocery store is going to take about three years.
The owners say it's not about just groceries though, and the development will create more than 150 jobs.
They say employees will easily be able to walk to work because of the facility's location in the city.
And with the factory and produce distribution in house, it's another way to keep dollars in the city.
It's an expensive project that's getting millions of dollars in financial support from Community First and the City of Reading.
"When you look at cities like Reading, there were always interspersed factories, manufacturing areas, stores, this is how cities grew historically and what has passed is prologue because this is what's coming back here," said Donna Reed, city councilwoman.
City representatives say by building this faculty here, it'll help in revitalizing the area.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
The Wolf administration says the airport in Bern Township will receive nearly $350,000.Read More »
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- $8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
- Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse
- Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan
- Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation
- Berks woman concerned about safety of son's school bus stop
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body
- Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber
- $8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse
- Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids
- Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation
- Updated 'I will blow your head off,' man allegedly threatens
- Updated Health Beat: Blood test diagnoses stroke fast
- Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
- Fountain Hill borough considers change in police
- Man to serve up to 6 years in jail for not cleaning up sites where he illegally dumped waste