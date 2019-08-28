$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse

READING, Pa. - A Reading business owner is going big.

Plans are in the works to build a grocery store, tortilla factory and produce distributor all in one.

It's going to take $8.2 million to transform the old public works building in the 200 block of North Fourth Street, but once it's done, city leaders expect it to be a major economic engine for the city.

Transforming the now-gutted building into a grocery store is going to take about three years.

The owners say it's not about just groceries though, and the development will create more than 150 jobs.

They say employees will easily be able to walk to work because of the facility's location in the city.

And with the factory and produce distribution in house, it's another way to keep dollars in the city.

It's an expensive project that's getting millions of dollars in financial support from Community First and the City of Reading.

"When you look at cities like Reading, there were always interspersed factories, manufacturing areas, stores, this is how cities grew historically and what has passed is prologue because this is what's coming back here," said Donna Reed, city councilwoman.

City representatives say by building this faculty here, it'll help in revitalizing the area.