'Breakfast on the Farm' in Berks to highlight Pa. dairy

Farm Show's famous milkshakes on the menu

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

'Breakfast on the Farm' in Berks to highlight Pa. dairy

HARRISBURG, Pa. - If you have a summertime craving for one of the milkshakes served at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, you're in luck.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will be serving up its popular milkshakes for free as part of a "Breakfast on the Farm" event in Berks County.

The event, organized by the Choose Pa. Dairy campaign, is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, at Kurtland Farms on Route 23 in Caernarvon Township.

From 8 a.m. until noon, adults and children can enjoy not only a milkshake but a complimentary breakfast featuring local dairy products. Those who attend can also tour the multi-generational dairy farm, learn about modern dairy operations, and discover the nutritional benefits of milk.

"Our family farm recognizes the importance of agriculture to our communities," said Tim Kurtz of Kurtland Farms. "We are excited to give consumers an inside look at our operations, including our robotic milking technology and our sustainability initiatives."

Interactive stations will feature hands-on activities for children to learn about food production. They can also participate in cow-feeding, cheese-making, butter-making, calf-petting, a scavenger hunt, and an educational milk experiment.

"There are 6,200 dairies in Pennsylvania, but many consumers have never had the chance to visit a farm," said Jayne Sebright, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Dairy Excellence. "This event is a great opportunity for families to gain a deeper understanding of where their milk comes from and interact with the dairy industry in a memorable way."

While the event is free to attend, advanced registration is encouraged on the Center for Dairy Excellence's website.

