'Celebration of Life' honors Dawson family members
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - An event in Berks County paid tribute to three members of an Exeter Township family who were killed in a car crash in North Carolina.
A "Celebration of Life" for the Dawson family was held Saturday afternoon at Union Jack's on the Manatawny.
The family was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 109 in Davidson County, North Carolina earlier this month.
48-year-old Bryan Dawson and his 17-year-old son, Garhett, died in the crash.
Daughter Kylie died a few days later. She was 20-years-old.
Bryan's wife and the kids' mother was hurt, but she survived.
