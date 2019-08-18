'Celebration of Life' honors Dawson family members

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - An event in Berks County paid tribute to three members of an Exeter Township family who were killed in a car crash in North Carolina.

A "Celebration of Life" for the Dawson family was held Saturday afternoon at Union Jack's on the Manatawny.

The family was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 109 in Davidson County, North Carolina earlier this month.

48-year-old Bryan Dawson and his 17-year-old son, Garhett, died in the crash.

Daughter Kylie died a few days later. She was 20-years-old.

Bryan's wife and the kids' mother was hurt, but she survived.