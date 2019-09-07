"Conducive to creation': Local bands record rock tunes at Schuylkill County cabin
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - The peaceful chirping and buzzing of birds and bugs outside a remote cabin is being replaced by rock n' roll.
Local, original rock tunes have been recorded in secluded settings like this for over a decade, by bands under the Blind Pigeon Record label.
"It's kept a large group of people together," said Bill Whalen, founder of Blind Pigeon Records and frontman for the band Gleason's Drift. "Coming out, hearing new music. New music from old guys, new music from national and regional acts playing in our area."
This year, the bands are taking over a different space in the form of a hunting cabin, fifteen minutes outside Pottsville, Schuylkill County.
"It's like we step back in time," said musician Ira Walton.
"These kinds of places seem to be conducive to creation," said Whalen.
It's a special space for musicians and those capturing the music.
"You have to work the room," said engineer and musician Nick Meyer. "Which actually makes it fun, in itself. Just trying to figure out how it is, where we have to place the drums. To get the best sound out of those. Where we have to move the guitar amps."
Ten artists will record over two days, including Lenhartsville-based Barren Wells.
"Berks. Yep, we have a lot of folks from Berks, a couple from Dauphin," Whalen said. "Harrisburg and Reading are our two main places and a couple from the Lehigh Valley."
"We all come out for the weekend. Every band gets an hour," Walton said. "You set up, play your song and record it, and we mix it down later. You get to feel a community and you're away from everything."
The end result will be a compilation album released in December.
Will the rustic room make its way onto the record?
"We're hoping that it seeps into the music at this joint," Whalen said. "With all these ghosts of these animals looking over us, so I'm sure we will be all right."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
"Conducive to creation': Local bands record rock tunes at Schuylkill County cabin
The peaceful chirping and buzzing of birds and bugs outside a remote cabin is being replaced by rock n' roll.Read More »
- Roadwork to improve intersections on Route 222 in Berks will begin Monday
- Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- 24th annual Bowers Chile Pepper Festival brings the heat
- Dorian dogs: 3 more transported to Berks from Carolinas
- Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
- Roadwork to improve intersections on Route 222 in Berks will begin Monday
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- "Conducive to creation': Local bands record rock tunes at Schuylkill County cabin
- Tariff, opioid crisis concerns highlight economic forum hosted by Sen. Pat Toomey
- Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem
- Updated Police: Teen arrested for firing dozens of shots at home and city intersection
- Woman sustains non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Allentown Shooting