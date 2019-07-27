'Disaster assistance center' up and running in Spring Township after last month's flood

SPRING TWP, Pa. - The Small Business Association set up an outreach center at the Spring Township fire station on Monroe Avenue.

Representatives will talk with homeowners and business owners about applying for loans to pay for repairs.

The center is open today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Next week, it will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 to 4.