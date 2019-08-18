Berks

'Food Truck-A-Palooza' event benefits veterans

READING, Pa. - Food trucks descended on Berks County Saturday to raise money for veterans causes.

Food Truck-A-Palooza was featured at the Reading Motorcycle Club Pavilion in Oley Township.

The event included 20 food vendors along with live music and artists.

Proceeds from the event benefited POW and MIA causes as well as homeless veterans. 

