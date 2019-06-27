"It was shiny": Man on coffee run spots missing piece of $125k sculpture

EXETER TWP., Pa. - It's been a week since flood waters wreaked havoc on several Berks County communities, but now another piece of a sculpture washed away from the Reading Public Museum has been found.

"Its been a hard week," said John Smith, with the Reading Public Museum. "We've had a lot of damage."

There was heartache and hope, as people searched for memorial benches and the "Itzamna Stella" sculpture, which is valued at around $125,000. The sculpture turned up in pieces, first in West Reading.

In the end, a routine run for a cup of Joe led to the last piece, nearly six miles from its original spot.

"I was driving across the bridge, going to the store this morning, going for my coffee and I saw a reflection down in the river and it was shiny," said Tim Wloczewski, who spotted the piece.

That led to another phone call.

John Smith and his museum crew once again returned to the banks of the Schuylkill River, this time in Exeter Township, and enlisted the help of some kayakers, Zach Brightbill and Corey Criblear.

"We pulled up and he comes knocking on our window saying "Hey, we have a little statue out there you, mind trying to help?," Criblear said.

So, now the museum has its sculpture.

"We'll definitely get this out on display in a prominent location, like it deserves," Smith said.

One man says he'll continue to keep his eyes peeled on future coffee runs.

"I'm more of a 'look at things than watch the road' kind of guy and I shouldn't say that," Wloczewski said.

And a couple of kayakers have a story.

"This will be a story to tell my dad when I get back," Criblear said. 'Yeah, we carried a $100,000 statue on the kayaks, back'."