'Smelly but good':Tow truck driver describes clean up effort following dump truck accident
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A hot and humid morning commute took a turn for the worse when a trash truck toppled, spilling garbage on a section of Route 61 south at Mohrsville Road in Ontelaunee Township.
Tow truck driver Vince James, with V&M Towing, says he approached it like he would any other accident.
"Just survey the scene, see what I need, what kind of equipment I need," James said. "Skid loader, containers, and then just go do my thing."
He does his thing while keeping an eye out for any dangerous items.
"Well, with garbage you gotta be careful," said James. "Any kinda contaminants, who knows what's in the garbage."
According to crews at the scene, a vehicle in front of the trash truck hit the brakes at a red light and the trash truck driver did the same, resulting in the spill.
Northern Berks Regional Police say the trash wasn't the only mess the wreck caused. A motorcycle and several vehicles at 61 Auto Sales were also damaged.
As for the cleanup, James says sometimes drivers stuck in traffic can hinder clean up efforts following crashes like these.
"People rubbernecking," James said. "They don't watch us, they watch the action and what the casualty is."
Despite problematic passers-by, and a smelly situation, James says he and his crew still focus on efficiency.
"Oh yeah, good clean up, smelly but good," James said.
