Vettes Cruisin for Pets benefits Animal Rescue League
Vettes, as in Corvettes, helped pets in need over the weekend in Berks County.
The "Vettes Cruisin for Pets" show benefited the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.
The event was hosted by the Skyline Drive Corvette Club of Reading.
Dozens of Corvettes from the 1950s to today were featured.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway
It's a driveway being rebuilt with a lot more than just soil and stone. This effort requires support from complete strangers.Read More »
- Annual Mifflin Community Days festival begins
- Vettes Cruisin for Pets benefits Animal Rescue League
- New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Hundreds of quilts sold at Kutztown Folk Festival's quilt barn
Latest From The Newsroom
- Porch roofs of several homes collapse in Allentown
- Police investigating after break-in at Northampton County church
- Man suspected in Wilson homicide surrenders to police
- Drowning at Blue Marsh Lake sparks push for life vest use
- New owners take over Reading Eagle, WEEU
- St. Luke's residency expansion aims to prevent predicted doctor shortage in Lehigh Valley
- Driver charged in connection with double fatal Berks County wreck
- Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers
- Palmer Township Supervisors table distribution center hearing
- Community comes together to help Cumru Township man after floods destroy driveway