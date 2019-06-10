Radio players take you back in time at World War II Weekend

BERN TWP., Pa. - A group of local broadcasting and history enthusiasts is taking you back in time, on the radio, at the 29th Annual World War II Weekend in Bern Township.

As millions of lives were risked overseas, millions more back home still needed to be informed and entertained.

"They would even weave bond drives into the radio shows," said Jim Gray, a voice actor. "You'd hear a lot about why it was important to buy bonds."

Complete with iconic, old-timey microphones, classic looks and applause signs, the "Spirit of the Airwaves Players," which is made up of some locals, form the core of the radio recreation group that performs at World War II Weekend.

"We pick the scripts that we think are easiest in terms of us being able to convey the humor based on the number of people that we have," said organizer Cara Cotellese.

"We do all kinds of radio shows that were performed in the 30s and 40s," Gray said. "We do them as they were originally made. We get transcriptions from certain shows."

The performance features an interesting juxtaposition, as sounds of hope and happiness can be heard on wartime radio and gunshots ring out nearby.

"There was a lot of gunfire and planes flying over, and I agree with you, it made me think, 'What must it have been like for those people back in the time of war?"

But as it is here in a hangar in modern-day Berks County, so to was it in wartime America. Everyone, from the home-front to the front-line had a job to do.

"A lot of the jobs of these radio stations, radio shows were to keep the morale up during the home-front," Gray said.

The show will be performed through Sunday at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum's World War II Weekend at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township.