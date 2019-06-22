"You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A creek behind Cambridge Commons apartment complex in Wyomissing is calm and quiet now.

"It's the sort of thing you see on the television but you never expect it to happen to you," said Henry Stratton-Brown.

Inside an apartment mere feet from that creek, Henry Stratton-Brown stepped on broken glass and recalled the raging waters from just a few nights before.

"And at one stage, I had two inches of water in here and the water was two foot outside and then the glass broke, the water flooded in," Stratton-Brown said.

Not many can say they saw it coming, but Henry says he did.

"Yes this had happened last year," said Stratton-Brown.

The water rose quickly as he and his daughter watched it create a wet, messy mix.

"So you then had water, glass, there's a wooden floor, it was a floating floor and it really did start floating," Stratton-Brown said.

He's heading to a new apartment come Monday. Some storm victims from Wyomissing, Reading and West Reading are being helped by the Tri-County Chapter of the Red Cross.

"They've put everyone up into hotels. They've been giving food, water, money anything people can use during this time," said Jared Lamey, another person impacted by flooding.

In addition to the Red Cross, the Salvation Army is on scene offering assistance.

"I've been helping the people and comforting them and giving them food," said Carolyn Velazquez, with the Salvation Army of Boyertown.

Many impacted say they're grateful for the ongoing support.

"It's hard to say," said Lamey. "It's been day-to-day, we really have been struggling but with the help of the community, the Red Cross, everyone's been very very helpful."