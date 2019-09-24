1 injured after SUV hits another in Cumru Township

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 422 was closed Monday afternoon in Cumru Township because of a crash.

It happened just before 5 p.m.in the eastbound lanes just past the interchange for Interstate 176. Police said an SUV came off the ramp from 176 to 422 at a high rate of speed and struck another SUV.

They said the second SUV rolled over at least once, and the driver suffered a neck injury.

We're told citations are pending for the other driver.

Route 422 east was closed for about 30 minutes.