1 killed when train hits vehicle in South Heidelberg
Krick Lane closed at Penn Avenue
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - At least one person is dead after a train accident in Berks County.
A vehicle was hit by a train around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks across Krick Lane off of Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Township, police said.
The SUV was pushed about a half mile west before it hit a stopped train and became wedged between the two trains, police told 69 News.
The vehicle was heavily damaged, and police said the driver was killed. Crews at the scene believe that person was the only one in the car.
Krick Lane is closed between Penn Avenue and Lincoln Drive, county dispatchers said.
Authorities are still trying to figure out why the vehicle was on the tracks and what led to the crash.
