1 rescued from vehicle after crash in Rockland Township

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. - One person had to be freed from a vehicle after a serious crash in Rockland Township, Berks County.

A car slammed into a tree in the 900 block of Forgedale Road Wednesday night.

The driver was heavily entrapped. Fire crews extricated the driver who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to an official on scene.

The driver was the only person in the car, and the vehicle was heavily damaged.