Berks

1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:50 PM EDT

1 taken to hospital after Longswamp Township wreck

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A crash in Longswamp Township sent one person to the hospital.

It happened Friday afternoon on Old Topton Road near Jefferson Street.

Officials say one vehicle pulled out in front of another. We're told one person was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

Two others were treated at the scene.

