1-year-old child dies after found unresponsive in swimming pool
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A 1-year-old child who was pulled from a swimming pool has died, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
King Reyes was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at his home in Weisenberg Township, Berks County, the coroner's office said.
He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead Saturday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville barracks is conducting the investigation along with the coroner's office.
