11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
READING, Pa. - A child remains in critical condition following a shooting in Reading Friday. Police said the child was shot in the face while sitting in a car, and the shooting may be the result of a case of mistaken identity.
Instead of enjoying the summer like most kids his age, 11-year-old Melvin Parker, a rising sixth grader at C.E. Cole Intermediate School in Muhlenberg Township, is fighting to stay alive after being shot in the face.
"It does touch people a certain way when a child gets hurt," said Reading Police Capt. Paul Reilly.
Friday afternoon, Parker, his mother and another man were sitting in a car in the 100 block of West Oley street in Reading when a barrage of bullets came at them.
"There was potential for a lot more people to get hit by the gunfire," Reilly said.
The man and boy's mother had just picked up the boy from getting his hair cut. Shortly before, officials said the child's mother and friend stopped at a store on McKnight and Windsor in Reading.
Officials said the suspected shooter, Cesar Tavarez, and another man confronted them.
The argument ended, but later officials said Tavarez followed behind and eventually opened fire.
"At that time of day with that many people in the area we don't have shootings like that," said Reilly.
The child was rushed to Reading Hospital, but later taken to the children's hospital in Hershey. At this point police don't know what sparked the confrontation at the store.
"There is nothing right now to say that it was a long-standing feud or argument between these two people," said Reilly.
Officials also don't believe the victims knew Tavarez, and police said Tavarez may have targeted the wrong people.
Tavarez is charged with attempted homicide. Fundraisers have been established to help cover the boy's medical bills.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fundraiser set for 11-year-old victim of shooting in Reading
A donation page has been set up on Facebook in honor of an 11-year-old boy who was shot in Reading.Read More »
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
- Saucony Creek Brewing set to open Wednesday in Reading
- Fightins give up 16 runs, split series with New Hampshire
- Reading United clinch 2nd straight conference title
- Church volunteers work on Douglass home damaged by flood
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- Updated Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Updated Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
- Updated Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor
- Updated 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- Health Beat: Spinraza stabilizes spinal muscular atrophy
- Updated Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Updated Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Positive Parenting: Help your kids learn cause and effect