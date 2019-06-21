18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond

69 News

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - An 18-month-old boy was found in a pond in Tilden Township Thursday night, the Berks County Coroner's office said.

The boy was later pronounced dead at Penn State Health / St. Joe's.

The boy was visiting a relative's home with his parents. The parents separated at some point, and each one thought the child was with the other parent.

The boy was later found in the pond.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. State police said the incident remains under investigation.