2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
READING, Pa. - Two people were arrested Friday after a drug raid in Berks, according to the Berks County district attorney's office.
Albert E. Dunn, 33, is accused of selling heroin and other illegal drugs in Reading. His girlfriend, Kira Boswell, 26, is accused of storing drugs and guns for Dunn at her home.
The Berks County Drug Task Force started the investigation after getting information from a confidential source that Dunn was dealing drugs. Detectives learned that Dunn was already on state parole for previous felony charges.
Surveillance showed that Dunn sold significant amounts of heroin in May and April, the DA's office said.
The DA's office said Dunn was working with Boswell, who stored drugs and guns for him at her home.
Berks County Detectives obtained search warrants on Thursday for two homes in Reading.
Dunn and Boswell were found and arrested Friday after several agencies served warrants on their homes. A search turned up multiple drugs, as well as two handguns and more than $2,000.
Dunn and Boswell were transported to the county Sheriff's Department Central Processing Center for processing and arraignment.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
While living at the Opportunity House shelter in Reading, the two locked eyes. They say it was love at first sight.Read More »
- Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- 2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
- 19th-century Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership
- Tornado in Morgantown area hits home for fire chief
- Caught on camera: Masked thief swipes pair of parrots
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Former teacher facing jail time accused of rekindling relationship with minor
- Updated Couple who met in homeless shelter now appreciate the beauty of home they can call their own
- Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations
- St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes
- Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial
- 2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k
- Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
- Updated Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament
- Updated Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race
- Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case