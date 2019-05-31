2 arrested after drug raid in Berks turns up 2 handguns, more than $2k

69 News Left: Albert E. Dunn Right:Kira Boswell

READING, Pa. - Two people were arrested Friday after a drug raid in Berks, according to the Berks County district attorney's office.

Albert E. Dunn, 33, is accused of selling heroin and other illegal drugs in Reading. His girlfriend, Kira Boswell, 26, is accused of storing drugs and guns for Dunn at her home.

The Berks County Drug Task Force started the investigation after getting information from a confidential source that Dunn was dealing drugs. Detectives learned that Dunn was already on state parole for previous felony charges.

Surveillance showed that Dunn sold significant amounts of heroin in May and April, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said Dunn was working with Boswell, who stored drugs and guns for him at her home.

Berks County Detectives obtained search warrants on Thursday for two homes in Reading.

Dunn and Boswell were found and arrested Friday after several agencies served warrants on their homes. A search turned up multiple drugs, as well as two handguns and more than $2,000.

Dunn and Boswell were transported to the county Sheriff's Department Central Processing Center for processing and arraignment.