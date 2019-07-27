2 families arrested during nationwide immigrant raids, being held in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Two families have been arrested during a nationwide immigrant raid and are reportedly being held at the Berks Family Residential Center in Bern Township.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that one of the families was living in Philadelphia, while the other family was living in the Los Angeles area.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement began conducting raids last week, targeting criminals and families with court-ordered removals.

The New York Times reported that 35 migrants were arrested. According to the Inquirer, there are now 25 people staying at the Berks Family Residential Center.

