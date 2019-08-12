2 injured in early-morning shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Reading.

Officers were called to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Reading police.

A 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, and a 20-year-old man had been shot in the leg, authorities said.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.

69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org .