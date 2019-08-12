2 injured in early-morning shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Reading.
Officers were called to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Reading police.
A 24-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm, and a 20-year-old man had been shot in the leg, authorities said.
They were taken to the hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.
