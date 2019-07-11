2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
High-powered rifles, ammo found in SUV, police say
READING, Pa. - Two men are behind bars in connection with a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in northwest Reading.
The suspects were identified in court documents released Thursday as the driver, Jesse Rivera, and his passenger, Chad Scott.
The suspects' arrests followed a pursuit that began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Rivera, driving an SUV, fled from officers in the 1400 block of Carbon Street.
From there, Rivera led pursuing police officers through several jurisdictions at a high rate of speed before returning to the city, where he crashed his SUV into a Pennsylvania State Police trooper's vehicle in the 1300 block of Butler Street, according to court documents.
Both men were apprehended at the scene.
Police said their search of the SUV turned up two high-powered rifles and two loaded 30-round magazines of .223-caliber ammunition.
Scott, 46, of West Reading, is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior guilty plea to aggravated assault in connection with a shooting, police said. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, and he was committed to the Berks County Jail on $80,000 bail.
Rivera, 47, of West Lawn, was charged with two counts each of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked. He was committed to the Berks County Jail on $150,000 bail.
Police did not say why they attempted to stop the two men prior to them fleeing from officers on Carbon Street.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
Route 422 in eastern Berks County looks more like a river as heavy rain has put part of the highway under water.Read More »
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Royals' GM duties expanded to include Santander Arena, PAC
- John Kruk to help R-Phils, fans honor cancer survivors
- Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case