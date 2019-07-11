2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading

Jesse Rivera, left, and Chad Scott

READING, Pa. - Two men are behind bars in connection with a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in northwest Reading.

The suspects were identified in court documents released Thursday as the driver, Jesse Rivera, and his passenger, Chad Scott.

The suspects' arrests followed a pursuit that began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, when Rivera, driving an SUV, fled from officers in the 1400 block of Carbon Street.

From there, Rivera led pursuing police officers through several jurisdictions at a high rate of speed before returning to the city, where he crashed his SUV into a Pennsylvania State Police trooper's vehicle in the 1300 block of Butler Street, according to court documents.

Both men were apprehended at the scene.

Police said their search of the SUV turned up two high-powered rifles and two loaded 30-round magazines of .223-caliber ammunition.

Scott, 46, of West Reading, is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior guilty plea to aggravated assault in connection with a shooting, police said. He was charged with two counts each of possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, and he was committed to the Berks County Jail on $80,000 bail.

Rivera, 47, of West Lawn, was charged with two counts each of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked. He was committed to the Berks County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Police did not say why they attempted to stop the two men prior to them fleeing from officers on Carbon Street.