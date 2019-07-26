2 men wounded by gunfire during fight in Reading
READING, Pa. - Two men were wounded by gunfire during a fight in Reading.
RPD officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of North 11th and Pike streets for the report of a fight and shots fired, according to Capt. Paul Reilly.
A short time later, police said they learned that two men -- ages 19 and 30 -- showed up at Reading Hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The investigation has revealed that a man fired several shots in the direction of the victims, but no one is in custody.
Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Reading police by calling 610-655-6116.
Anonymous tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
In the wake of the third shooting to rock Reading within a week, some say they're nervous to even walk the streets.Read More »
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks
- Free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions offered
- 2 men wounded by gunfire during fight in Reading
- RPD lieutenant tapped to lead Reading Parking Authority
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks