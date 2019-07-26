2 men wounded by gunfire during fight in Reading 69 News 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ] 69 News 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ]

READING, Pa. - Two men were wounded by gunfire during a fight in Reading.

RPD officers responded around 6:20 p.m. Thursday to the area of North 11th and Pike streets for the report of a fight and shots fired, according to Capt. Paul Reilly.

A short time later, police said they learned that two men -- ages 19 and 30 -- showed up at Reading Hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation has revealed that a man fired several shots in the direction of the victims, but no one is in custody.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Reading police by calling 610-655-6116.

Anonymous tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.