2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut

READING, Pa. - Tuesday is opening day of the Reading Fair. This is the 165th edition of the fair but this year things look a little different.

Brett Treichler, the president of the fair, says financial problems forced organizers to cut out rides and vendors, making the 2019 fair primarily an agriculture event.

"We wanted the kids to be able to still be able to come out and show their animals and still do all the things that a fair kind of means," Treichler said.

So while parts of the fairgrounds seem bare, the barn is jam-packed with animals and their caretakers.

The kids say as much as they love Ferris wheels and games, the animal shows are just as fun.

As for the future of the Reading Fair, Treichler says stay tuned.

"This year we had to go with a smaller event but in 2020 we're going to be back with a full fledged fair and a lot of new and exciting additions," Treichler said.

The Reading Fair runs through Friday and is free to enter.