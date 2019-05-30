Police release details on Caernarvon Township crash which killed 21-year-old woman

69 News

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - State police released information on what led up to a crash which killed a 21-year-old woman Sunday in Berks.

The crash happened at 2:27 p.m. in Caernarvon Township on I-176 just north of the Shiloh Road Overpass, state police said.

Talisha Munoz, 21, was ejected from a Honda Civic through an open front passenger door during the crash. The car struck Munoz after she was ejected. Police say she died at the scene.

The accident happened after the car's driver was traveling southbound in the left lane of I-176 just north of Shiloh Road when she became distracted by a rear seat passenger and took her eyes off the roadway.

The driver's wheels drove over rumble strips after crossing over the left shoulder fog line.

She then lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the roadway and onto its right berm, where the car's passenger side struck a road sign.

The car continued to skid counterclockwise before striking a previously fallen tree.

The front passenger door opened while the vehicle was skidding, and the vehicle struck Munoz after she was ejected through the open door.

The car then struck a tree.

The driver sustained a minor injury, while two other passengers were not injured.