25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is searching for homes for 25 Jack Russell terriers that were surrendered Thursday.

A former breeder agreed to give the dogs to the shelter in Cumru Township, officials said.

The woman's husband died a few years ago, and she may have been having a hard time caring for the dogs, shelter officials said.

The dogs need to be medically checked and vaccinated before they go up for adoption. Some dogs could be ready for new homes by Saturday.

The dogs appear to be in good shape and were well-cared-for, shelter officials said.

The Animal Rescue League is located on Kennel Road, off Route 724, in Cumru Township.