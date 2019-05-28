2nd alarm struck for fire at mushroom house in Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm fire at a mushroom house in Berks County.

The first call went out shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Gaspari Farms property in the 2100 block of Georgia Road, near Frush Valley Road, in Muhlenberg Township.

A short time later, officials on the scene struck a second alarm for extra manpower and tanker trucks. A fill site has been established at the end of Georgia Road to provide water for the scene.

A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as information becomes available.