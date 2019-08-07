2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading

READING, Pa. - A man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Reading.

Kelvin Bernard Tyler was charged with conspiracy to commit homicide, Reading Police Capt. Paul Reilly said.

Cesar Tomas Tavarez had been charged in July with attempted homicide and related charges for the shooting.

Tyler is alleged to have been with Tavarez at the time of the shooting. He is awaiting arraignment.

11-year-old Melvin Parker, his mother and another man were sitting in a car in the 100 block of West Oley Street, when a barrage of bullets came at them.

The man and the boy's mother had just picked up the boy from getting his hair cut. Shortly before, officials said the child's mother and a friend stopped at a store at McKnight and West Windsor streets in Reading.

Officials said the suspected shooter, Cesar Tavarez, and another man confronted them. The argument ended, but later, officials said, Tavarez followed behind and eventually opened fire.

The child was rushed to Reading Hospital, but later taken to Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey.

Officials also don't believe the victims knew Tavarez, and police said Tavarez may have targeted the wrong people.