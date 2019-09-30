2nd vendor charged in selling of fake goods at Green Dragon

EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - A second vendor at the Green Dragon has been arrested for allegedly selling fake merchandise to customers at the popular farmers market in Lancaster County.

Ephrata police on Monday announced a charge of trademark counterfeiting against Michael K. Sha of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

Police said they found Sha, 62, to be in possession of approximately 250 items that were made to resemble merchandise distributed by high-end fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

Sha was freed on $10,000 unsecured bail. News of his arrest came exactly two weeks after Ephrata police announced the arrest of against Ndiaye L. Serignel, a 50-year-old man from Staten Island, New York.

Police said they began their investigation of the two vendors after a Vuitton representative reported that they were selling counterfeit merchandise at the market.