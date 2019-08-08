Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
A third person died Wednesday following a car crash in North Carolina on Sunday in which her father and brother were also killed.
Kylie Dawson, 20, died Wednesday due to injuries she got in the crash, friends of the family tell 69 News.
Exeter Scholastic Ice Hockey also said she died in a Facebook post.
Bryan Dawson, 48, her father, and Garhett Dawson, 17, her brother, died after the crash.
Mother Melissa Dawson was treated at a hospital and released.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Troop E.
The striking vehicle was driven by Paxton Workman, 19, of High Point.
He has been charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
Four members of a family were in a car that collided with another car head-on in North Carolina Sunday.Read More »
- Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Berks fire truck up for sale has sentimental value
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Missing mother, baby found in New York
- BARTA postponing route, schedule changes
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence