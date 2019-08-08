Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother

A third person died Wednesday following a car crash in North Carolina on Sunday in which her father and brother were also killed.

Kylie Dawson, 20, died Wednesday due to injuries she got in the crash, friends of the family tell 69 News.

Exeter Scholastic Ice Hockey also said she died in a Facebook post.

Bryan Dawson, 48, her father, and Garhett Dawson, 17, her brother, died after the crash.

Mother Melissa Dawson was treated at a hospital and released.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Troop E.

The striking vehicle was driven by Paxton Workman, 19, of High Point.

He has been charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.