4 volunteer fire companies receive state grants
READING, Pa. - Four volunteer fire companies in Berks County are receiving grants so they can upgrade their equipment.
The fire companies are receiving more than $20,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The money is being set aside for fire stations in communities where forest and brush fires are common.
Officials say it's important for firefighters to have the right gear to fight those fires.
Community Volunteer Fire Company of Lower Alsace Township will be receiving $10,000. Shartlesville Community Fire Company No. 1 will be receiving $6,443. Eastern Berks Fire Department will be getting $3,500 and Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Geigertown will receive $3,000.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
Pennsylvania American Water put advisory into place after an equipment failureRead More »
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
- World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
- Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant
- 4 volunteer fire companies receive state grants
- Exeter Township looks to honor family after 3 killed in North Carolina crash
- Scam alert: Fake U.S. Marshals seeking Social Security Numbers in Cumru Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mostly dry today and turning less humid
- Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019
- Updated Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species
- Updated Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
- What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents
- Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities
- ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
- World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
- Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant