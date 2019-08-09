4 volunteer fire companies receive state grants

READING, Pa. - Four volunteer fire companies in Berks County are receiving grants so they can upgrade their equipment.

The fire companies are receiving more than $20,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The money is being set aside for fire stations in communities where forest and brush fires are common.

Officials say it's important for firefighters to have the right gear to fight those fires.

Community Volunteer Fire Company of Lower Alsace Township will be receiving $10,000. Shartlesville Community Fire Company No. 1 will be receiving $6,443. Eastern Berks Fire Department will be getting $3,500 and Friendship Fire Company No. 1 of Geigertown will receive $3,000.