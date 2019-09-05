55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Concerns about the welfare of animals living on a property near the border between Berks and Lancaster counties prompted a raid that resulted in dozens of dogs being rescued.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said its humane law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the property in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, on Wednesday and removed 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three pomskis and one doberman pinscher.

The 55 dogs, including 29 puppies, were found being kept in "filthy and unlivable conditions," officials said.

"This proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal."

The rescued dogs were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia for evaluation and veterinary care. Many are suffering from upper respiratory infections, and at least one puppy has a confirmed case of pneumonia, officials said.

"Now, we begin the long road to recovery for many of these delicate animals, and working toward bringing their abuser to justice," said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement.

Of the 55 dogs removed from the property, only 26 have been surrendered to the PSPCA. The others will remain in protective custody until they are signed over or the court case is adjudicated, officials said.

"We hope that through this rescue we can give these puppies and dogs a second chance at the life they have always deserved," Klim said.

Charges against the property owner are pending a full investigation, officials said.

This is at least the second significant rescue of dogs by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lancaster County in the last six months. In March, 20 dogs were surrendered by the owner of a property in Ephrata Township.