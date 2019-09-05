55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
'Now, we begin the long road to recovery'
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Concerns about the welfare of animals living on a property near the border between Berks and Lancaster counties prompted a raid that resulted in dozens of dogs being rescued.
The Pennsylvania SPCA said its humane law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the property in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, on Wednesday and removed 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three pomskis and one doberman pinscher.
The 55 dogs, including 29 puppies, were found being kept in "filthy and unlivable conditions," officials said.
"This proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal."
The rescued dogs were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters in Philadelphia for evaluation and veterinary care. Many are suffering from upper respiratory infections, and at least one puppy has a confirmed case of pneumonia, officials said.
"Now, we begin the long road to recovery for many of these delicate animals, and working toward bringing their abuser to justice," said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement.
Of the 55 dogs removed from the property, only 26 have been surrendered to the PSPCA. The others will remain in protective custody until they are signed over or the court case is adjudicated, officials said.
"We hope that through this rescue we can give these puppies and dogs a second chance at the life they have always deserved," Klim said.
Charges against the property owner are pending a full investigation, officials said.
This is at least the second significant rescue of dogs by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lancaster County in the last six months. In March, 20 dogs were surrendered by the owner of a property in Ephrata Township.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: North Carolina governor's briefing on Hurricane Dorian
4 p.m.: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials hold a media...Read More »
-
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian's wind, waves batter Frying Pan Tower
Strong winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian can be seen pounding the...Read More »
Berks Area News
-
New year underway for students in Reading School District
Thursday morning brought an early wake-up call for nearly 18,000 schoolchildren in Reading.Read More »
- Berks woman pleads 'no contest' in child abuse case
- Efforts to save Epler School advance with planned meeting
- Playoff fever hits Baseballtown as R-Phils begin playoffs
- Jynx, retired Berks sheriff K9, finishes cancer treatment
- Reading Fightin Phils drop game-one to Trenton Thunder, 4-3
- School teachers take advantage of popular consignment sale
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- City, state officials criticize judge's comment about Allentown turning into 'cesspool'
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Updated Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
- Updated Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
- Updated Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
- Updated Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- Updated Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney