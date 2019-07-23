6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - A half-dozen people are reported to be injured in a three-vehicle crash that has closed a stretch of Route 183 in Berks County.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of Bernville Road, also known as Route 183, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville.

Initial reports from the scene were that six people, including some children, were hurt, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials also report several gallons of fuel to have leaked from one of the vehicles.

Route 183 is closed in both directions between Shartlesville and Summer Mountain roads.