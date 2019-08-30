Berks

6 suspects apprehended, 7 at large after round-up of suspected drug traffickers in Berks

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 02:39 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 09:18 PM EDT

6 suspects apprehended, 7 at large after round-up of suspected drug traffickers in Berks

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Six people were apprehended after a roundup of drug traffickers throughout Berks County Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Berks County district attorney's Drug Task Force conducted the roundup in the early-morning hours, the county DA's office said in a news release.

Detectives attempted to serve arrest warrants on 13 suspects, who the DA said distributed controlled substances such as heroin, cocaine and cannabinoids, according to the release.

Undercover detectives had had made 30 drug purchases from the suspects, the DA said.

While six suspects were apprehended, seven of them were still at large, the DA said.

Those apprehended were: Amyas Deleon, 25; Kaleb Lozano Gonzalez, 18; Pedro Jose Acevedo Sierra, 50; Michael Ortiz, 31; Hector Pitre Ramos, 36; and Timothy Cruz, 30.

Gonzaleez is from Shillington, while the rest of the suspects are from Reading. All are awaiting preliminary arraignment.

Those suspects still at large are: Skyler Ganns, 27; Kidany Encarnacion-Figueroa, 28: Julio Caraballo-Cruz, 38; Maria Echevarria, 33; Theodore Bethea, 21; Luis Cruz-Hernandez, 22; and Aaron M. Lewis, 24.

Lewis is from Sinking Spring and Ganns is from Shillington. the rest of the suspects are from Reading.

Anybody with information about the suspects are asked to call the Berks county District Attorney's Detectives at 610-478-7171 and/or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

04:31 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 14°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract

Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract

PHOTOS: Blindsided movie filming in Reading
Irene Snyder | 69 News

PHOTOS: Blindsided movie filming in Reading

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

Royals add Melanson to already talented group of forwards

$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse

$8.2M project to transform old Reading garage into grocery store, warehouse

Story of Berks WWII SPAR could be part of Library of Congress
69 News

Story of Berks WWII SPAR could be part of Library of Congress

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Reading Regional Airport receives nearly $350K grant

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Possible plea deal in the works for alleged SteelStacks climber

Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse

Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse

Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan
69 News

Reading Planning Commission approves Remcon sketch plan

Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation

Former Reading managing director sues city's mayor for defamation

Berks woman concerned about safety of son's school bus stop

Berks woman concerned about safety of son's school bus stop

Laureldale police seek man in thefts from cars in borough

Laureldale police seek man in thefts from cars in borough

Exeter: Progress made on bridge over West Neversink Road
Google

Exeter: Progress made on bridge over West Neversink Road

Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
Matt Roth | 69 News

Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading

Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe

Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?
69 News

Should Reading bring back quality-of-life inspectors?

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Parents speak out against plan to close Pine Forge school

Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects

Berks could lose millions for county transportation projects

Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue
69 News

Reading looks to boost sports, entertainment revenue

Reading council, K9 unit recognize girl's fundraising effort
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Reading council, K9 unit recognize girl's fundraising effort

Use, occupancy permit approved for Reserve at Gring's Mill
Metropolitan Companies

Use, occupancy permit approved for Reserve at Gring's Mill

Inter-City Bus Terminal to be turned into convenience store
69 News

Inter-City Bus Terminal to be turned into convenience store

Grants to help property owners fend off spotted lanternflies
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Grants to help property owners fend off spotted lanternflies

Police in Berks step up safety efforts as school year starts

Police in Berks step up safety efforts as school year starts

Police: Thief stole card info., staked out home for delivery

Police: Thief stole card info., staked out home for delivery

Kutztown, Reading meet for 1st time as HS football returns
Tom Rader | 69 News

Kutztown, Reading meet for 1st time as HS football returns

Randolph propels Fightin Phils to 5-1 win over Yard Goats

Randolph propels Fightin Phils to 5-1 win over Yard Goats

Fire temporarily closes Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Berks
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Fire temporarily closes Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Berks

Robesonia home heavily damaged by kitchen fire
Pioneer Hose Company #1

Robesonia home heavily damaged by kitchen fire

Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Birdsboro
Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0

Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Birdsboro

Shooting in Reading sends man to hospital
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Shooting in Reading sends man to hospital

RiverFest brings live music, food to park in Muhlenberg
Irene Snyder | 69 News

RiverFest brings live music, food to park in Muhlenberg

PHOTOS: High school football season opening night
Brad Vangeli | 69 News

PHOTOS: High school football season opening night

Berks coroner's office seeks next of kin for Reading man, 61

Berks coroner's office seeks next of kin for Reading man, 61

PHOTOS: RiverFest 2019 at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg
Irene Snyder | 69 News

PHOTOS: RiverFest 2019 at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg

Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings

Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs

Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production

Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
Berks History Center

Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit

RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening

RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening

Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos

Glen-Gery's parent company acquires Iowa-based brick-maker
Google

Glen-Gery's parent company acquires Iowa-based brick-maker

Northern Berks Regional PD launches 'Operation Safe Kids'
Northern Berks Regional PD

Northern Berks Regional PD launches 'Operation Safe Kids'

Penn National gets township's OK for mini-casino near York
Penn National Gaming

Penn National gets township's OK for mini-casino near York

Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV

Reading homicide victim's mom speaks about son's life, death
Tim Lind | 69 News

Reading homicide victim's mom speaks about son's life, death

Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV

Albright, Alvernia welcome students for 2019-20 school year
Tom Rader | 69 News

Albright, Alvernia welcome students for 2019-20 school year