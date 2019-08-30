6 suspects apprehended, 7 at large after round-up of suspected drug traffickers in Berks
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Six people were apprehended after a roundup of drug traffickers throughout Berks County Thursday morning.
Detectives from the Berks County district attorney's Drug Task Force conducted the roundup in the early-morning hours, the county DA's office said in a news release.
Detectives attempted to serve arrest warrants on 13 suspects, who the DA said distributed controlled substances such as heroin, cocaine and cannabinoids, according to the release.
Undercover detectives had had made 30 drug purchases from the suspects, the DA said.
While six suspects were apprehended, seven of them were still at large, the DA said.
Those apprehended were: Amyas Deleon, 25; Kaleb Lozano Gonzalez, 18; Pedro Jose Acevedo Sierra, 50; Michael Ortiz, 31; Hector Pitre Ramos, 36; and Timothy Cruz, 30.
Gonzaleez is from Shillington, while the rest of the suspects are from Reading. All are awaiting preliminary arraignment.
Those suspects still at large are: Skyler Ganns, 27; Kidany Encarnacion-Figueroa, 28: Julio Caraballo-Cruz, 38; Maria Echevarria, 33; Theodore Bethea, 21; Luis Cruz-Hernandez, 22; and Aaron M. Lewis, 24.
Lewis is from Sinking Spring and Ganns is from Shillington. the rest of the suspects are from Reading.
Anybody with information about the suspects are asked to call the Berks county District Attorney's Detectives at 610-478-7171 and/or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
A man from the Easton area is accused of driving a tractor-trailer through Berks County while under the influence of drugs.Read More »
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township
- R-Phils salute the fans during final home game of regular season
- Berks authorities arrest 6 in 'Operation Drug Roundup'
- Former Reading mayor convicted in pay-to-play scheme calling for prison sentence to be reduced
- School bus stop shelter packed with trash sparks investigation
- Kutztown to roll out pay-to-park system
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Bethlehem police gather on bridge to honor fallen officer
- Updated Hazleton Police looking for suspect they say fired nearly 50 shots at home
- Humane Society looking for person who killed cat, dumped it in canal near Easton
- Updated Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
- Berks woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend- a farm goose
- Whitehall man dies after motorcycle crash in South Whitehall
- Police seek men who robbed Adamstown inn at gunpoint
- Man accused of driving tractor-trailer while under the influence in Berks County
- South Heidelberg police could take over coverage in Heidelberg Township