6 suspects apprehended, 7 at large after round-up of suspected drug traffickers in Berks

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Six people were apprehended after a roundup of drug traffickers throughout Berks County Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Berks County district attorney's Drug Task Force conducted the roundup in the early-morning hours, the county DA's office said in a news release.

Detectives attempted to serve arrest warrants on 13 suspects, who the DA said distributed controlled substances such as heroin, cocaine and cannabinoids, according to the release.

Undercover detectives had had made 30 drug purchases from the suspects, the DA said.

While six suspects were apprehended, seven of them were still at large, the DA said.

Those apprehended were: Amyas Deleon, 25; Kaleb Lozano Gonzalez, 18; Pedro Jose Acevedo Sierra, 50; Michael Ortiz, 31; Hector Pitre Ramos, 36; and Timothy Cruz, 30.

Gonzaleez is from Shillington, while the rest of the suspects are from Reading. All are awaiting preliminary arraignment.

Those suspects still at large are: Skyler Ganns, 27; Kidany Encarnacion-Figueroa, 28: Julio Caraballo-Cruz, 38; Maria Echevarria, 33; Theodore Bethea, 21; Luis Cruz-Hernandez, 22; and Aaron M. Lewis, 24.

Lewis is from Sinking Spring and Ganns is from Shillington. the rest of the suspects are from Reading.

Anybody with information about the suspects are asked to call the Berks county District Attorney's Detectives at 610-478-7171 and/or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.