7 from Berks on death row as court asked to outlaw penalty

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Seven convicted killers from Berks County are among 137 prisoners -- all men -- presently occupying a cell on Pennsylvania's death row.

They await their sentence as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court considers a request to outlaw the state's death penalty because of what critics call the cruel way it's applied to black and poor defendants.

Opponents in court Wednesday said that more than half of the 441 death sentences handed down since the 1970s have been overturned. They said the Supreme Court needs to declare the system unconstitutional because lawmakers have failed to act.

Supporters said the high reversal rate means the appeals process is working.

The court did not indicate when it would rule.

Berks County's death row inmates are: