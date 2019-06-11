9 NJ residents cited at 'Peace Rock,' crackdown continues

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - For some who haven't been, visiting "The Rock" or "Peace Rock" in Tilden Township is a tempting proposition, but the off-the-map landmark on the border between Berks and Schuylkill counties is off-limits to the public, and has been for years.

"You can see it from Route 61. It's out in the open, easy to see. It's interesting," said biker Mike Rascavage of Schuylkill County. "I just know a lot of people go there to jump and swim in the water. It could be pretty dangerous."

This week, Tilden Township police said they cited nine people from New Jersey for trespassing. It's part of a renewed effort over the past few years to keep visitors out.

In 2016, an Allentown man died after drowning in the Schuylkill River, which separates the beach and the 30-foot-high rock. As summer approaches, police said they're cracking down on any rock-goers.

"This year, we're going to get on them, and people call us, we're going to go down there and everyone's getting a ticket," said Trooper David Beohm, Pennsylvania State Police. "We're going to have the same zero-tolerance as last year."​

State police said a ticket for trespassing could cost you $300 and up to 90 days in jail. Rascavage said although he's intrigued, he'll keep on riding past the rock.

"I'd like to go out and see it, but I understand trying to keep people safe," he said. "That's the main goal."