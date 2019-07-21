A lot of "Love for Lexi" at Berks County fundraiser
MOUNT PENN, Pa. - There was lots of "Love for Lexi" Saturday in Berks County.
A fundraiser was held in Mount Penn to help her family cope with her next medical challenge.
In January 2017, Lexi was diagnosed with a type of kidney cancer.
In April 2018, doctors found 3 tumors on her liver.
Now her parents will be spending a good chunk of time going back and forth to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
On Saturday, the owner of a local Rita's and the community held a raffle to help with expenses.
"So this is the second time it's come back. The third time she's had cancer. It's been a nightmare to say the least. Luckily this community is pretty awesome," said Khayla Runyen, Lexi's mother.
She says the outpouring of support has been amazing.
The next fundraiser will be in August at the Righteous Tap House, 1548 Shadyside Road, West Chester.
