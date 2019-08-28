Abandoned garage in Reading to be redeveloped into produce store, warehouse
READING, Pa. - A multi-million dollar redevelopment is in the works for the old city garage in Reading. It may look old and stale but what's coming to the abandoned building is very fresh.
"Showing people how to eat more healthy, how to eat more vegetables, how to eat more fruits," said Delmin Then, store manager of Super Natural Produce.
He and the supermarket's owner, Leopoldo Sanchez, are bringing a second location to the former public works building in the 200 block of North Fourth Street, an $8.2 million renovation.
"It's just giving life to a spot that was dead for years," Then said.
The building is 40,000 square feet and two stories. On the first floor will be the produce shop and upstairs will be a factory and a warehouse.
"We're going to be building tortilla dough and that's going to be our wholesale for all the super markets, all the warehouses that are going to want to distribute our product," Then said.
Three businesses rolled into one massive redevelopment project, a plan the owner says will help feed people and employ them.
"Also helps with people in the area finding a job that's easy to get to," Then said. "They don't need transportation they can just walk because it's going to be right in the city."
A formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning to unveil the renderings and to get the neighborhood pumped up for the grand opening at the end of next summer.
"The city has always been good to us," Then said. "We're very excited about showing the community what's coming."
