After acid spill, road to stay closed at least another week

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

PERRY TWP., Pa. - Anyone who travels Mohrsville Road in Perry Township on a regular basis will have to wait a while longer for the road to reopen.

The road, which was closed by a hazmat incident involving the spill of nitric acid at a chemical plant on June 9, will remain closed for at least another week, according to Meg Keegan, a representative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Hazmat crews were able to contain the spill to the Bulk Chemicals property, where the acid leaked from a holding tank, but the resulting cleanup has been extensive.