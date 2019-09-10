After nearly 50 years, Fox East movie theater to close
Last day will be September 19
EXETER TWP., Pa. - After nearly a half-century of showing Hollywood's feature films, the screens at one of Berks County's oldest movie theaters are about to go dark.
The family-owned Fox Theatres chain announced Tuesday that it will close its Fox East movie theater in the Reading Mall in Exeter Township. The last day of business will be September 19.
The theater made local history in 1971, when it opened with two screens, becoming Berks County's first multi-screen theater. Two more screens were added in 1973, but in recent years, competition from larger theaters, including its sister complex across town, have made it tough to survive.
"Fox East has a rich movie history and a devoted customer base, but lately has struggled to maintain its audience as we've upgraded our Fox Berkshire 8-screen theater in Wyomissing," said Donald Fox, the president of Fox Theatres. "After record attendance last year, Fox Berkshire will get a four-screen addition in 2020."
In recent years, Fox Berkshire has also added heated recliners, an FTX screen, a kitchen and bar, and an outdoor seating area.
"We are honored to have entertained the local community who enjoyed movies at Fox East and look forward to continuing to serve them at Fox Berkshire," Fox said.
Fox Theatres was founded in 1957.In addition to Fox East, Fox Midtown also opened in 1971 in the 800 block of Penn Street, but it failed to be as successful as Fox East and closed years later.
