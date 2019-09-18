Ahead of City Park event, Reading WWII vet recalls service

READING, Pa. - For 96 year-old World War II veteran Richard Johnson of Reading, his entry into the conflict remains sharp in his mind.

"I was drafted in 1943 and I went to [Fort] Indiantown Gap and there they sent you to different places," Johnson recalled.

Those different places included Florida and Texas for training as an airplane mechanic.

"We trained together, and my job at the time was to keep them flying," said Johnson.

He was there when that famous flag was raised at Iwo Jima and after the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Today, people throw rocks at [President] Truman for using them, but I'm alive today because he did," Johnson said.

Then, he was discharged in 1946 and went back east to find work, get married and have three sons. His wife of 67 years, Margerie, just died last year.

"She was something else," said Johnson. "She was alright."

Now, this Saturday, he will be present for an event at City Park in Reading that supports vets of all conflicts. The Berks County-based Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania hosts an event in the park from 10 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of every month. Vets have access to things like clothing and food.

The group plans to expand to a park in Montgomery County on the first Saturday of the month.

Johnson said it's the first time he'll be taking part in such an event.

"I think we ought to make sure that we take care of them," Johnson said. "Most of them are taking care of themselves. Those that slipped through the cracks, we have to support them."