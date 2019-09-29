Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - A charitable event in Berks County honors the memory of a young boy who lost his life to cancer.

The 5th annual Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K and Family Festival took place in Douglassville.

The event is named after Aidan Dunion, who was just four years old when he died of brain cancer in 2014.

Since then, the annual 5K and festival raises money to support pediatric brain cancer research and help families with children who are battling cancer.

"It's our way of saying thank you to the community for helping us when we were going through this and it just goes to show that when you live in a community, you're not alone," said Aidan's mother Tara Dunion.

Organizers say Aidan's Avengers events have raised more than &200,000 over five years.