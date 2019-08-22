Albright, Alvernia welcome students for 2019-20 school year
READING, Pa. - Incoming college students will be facing a lot of tough questions this fall semester. The first one? Who's going to cry first?
"I think it was all of us at the same time," said Chloe Fornoff, an incoming Albright College freshman from Delta, Pennsylvania. "My brother. He had to leave earlier. He was the first."
For incoming Albright students and their departing parents, the scene was chaotic Thursday.
"I think it's just a lot of nervousness, trying to get everything set up and figuring out the campus," said Chloe's mom, Deana.
But experienced resident assistants were on hand to help.
"Your family's dropping you off. It's a whole new world for you," said Albright RA Cayla Brewton. "I'm just trying to make you feel at home."
Speaking of questions, the most common one from freshmen when it comes to moving into the dorms?
"How to unlock my door," Brewton said. "I just help people with their combos."
Across town, at Alvernia University, students and parents picked up sweet treats and cold water to cool and calm emotions.
"Fantastic. Everybody's been really great," said Peter Chuff of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, the father of an incoming freshman. "The whole day's been great. Everyone's been really friendly."
For one incoming freshman from West Chester, dorm locks and where to find her first class will be the least of her worries, as she's already overcome plenty of challenges to make it to move-in day.
"She's deaf and she's had two cochlear implants in the last two years and she's here," said Heather Lebano of West Chester.
She already has plans to start a podcast on campus about her first semester experiences.
"I just changed my major the other day to introduce me into podcasting as well, so I'm digital media marketing now," said freshman Sophia Lebano. "It's gonna be a transition, but I'm excited for it."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV
A woman died early Thursday morning, when a freight train struck her SUV on the tracks in western Berks County.Read More »
- Albright, Alvernia welcome students for 2019-20 school year
- Bean the dog's 10th birthday celebrated as national holiday
- Berks man dies after being rescued from burning home
- Logistics center planned for site off Old Route 22 in Bethel
- Tractor-trailer rolls on Route 222 North ramp in Wyomissing
- Worker killed on the job in Reading; OSHA investigating
Latest From The Newsroom
- Worker killed on the job in Reading; OSHA investigating
- Albright, Alvernia welcome students for 2019-20 school year
- Tragedy on the tracks: Woman killed when train hits SUV
- Gov. Wolf says state is working to address toxic chemicals in drinking water
- Woman killed when train hits vehicle in South Heidelberg
- Updated Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said
- Police looking for whoever was stealing stop signs at intersection in Northampton County
- Updated AGs reach agreement with phone companies to fight illegal robocalls
- Updated Salvation Army holds annual backpack giveaway
- Witnesses recalled plane was low, wings tipping before crash that killed 3 in Montgomery County