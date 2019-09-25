Berks

Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs

'They have a lot of energy'

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Humane Society of Berks County is teaming up with college athletes for a good cause.

The shelter and cross-country runners at Albright College in Reading are joining forces with one goal in mind -- getting shelter dogs some exercise.

The athletes go to the shelter every Friday and take dogs that are up for adoption on runs.

The Humane Society said the cross-country coach at Albright came up with the idea. Officials said the dogs love it, and so do the runners.

"I'm very excited to run with these dogs," said Madison Show, a cross-country runner. "They have a lot of energy and they need to use it somehow, so we're just here to run with them, give them some love."

The shelter said the benefits are two-fold for the dogs. Not only does it tire out the animals, it gives them a chance to be seen by more people in the community, which means they are more likely to be adopted.

