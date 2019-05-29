ALDI hearing to be rescheduled by Spring Township

Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Although the scheduled hearing for the proposed ALDI market was continued, one Spring Township resident expressed his support for the plan at Tuesday night's meeting of the township's supervisors.

"You can buy prunes and peanut butter cheaper at ALDI's than anywhere else," resident Michael Frazier said.

When the laughter ended, Chairperson Barry Ulrich told Frazier to be sure to return when the hearing is rescheduled.

Anthony Tucci, executive director of the Western Berks Ambulance Association, reported that the association had purchased a 2018 Ford Transit and replaced the front end of an ambulance. Tucci also reported the association handled 316 calls in April.

Township manager, Jay Vaughan, reported that Moody's Investor Services had recently given the township finances an Aa2 rating.

Supervisor James R. Oswald, who works in the financial industry, called the results "outstanding" and complimented Vaughan for improving the township's financial health over the past four years.

Vaughan also reported that interviews for the vacant public works director position would begin the first week of June.

The supervisors voted to award the 2019 roadwork bid to Construction Masters, on the conditions that it provides a change order to eliminate one road project and reduces its $2,147,086.72 bid by $140,000 so that it matches the township's roadwork budget.