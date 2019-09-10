Alvernia dedicates university's state-of-the-art Flynn PLEX
READING, Pa. - Alvernia University representatives are calling it the most ambitious facility in the history of the campus.
"Every student, every faculty, every staff member will have an opportunity to take advantage of what this building has to offer," said Bill Stiles, the university's director of athletics and recreation.
The 100,000-square-foot recreation, wellness and health sciences complex, dubbed the Flynn Plex after university president emeritus Thomas Flynn, is a multiuse facility with rec areas, lockers rooms and cutting edge labs and classroom space, but it didn't start out like this.
"I think this is pretty unusual to have a major academic building as a part of it and it started out as two separate projects, an academic building on campus and a recreation center," said Flynn.
University reps recognized the need for the facility and are hoping it recruits more than athletes.
"We knew our one big competitive disadvantage to enroll 18 to 22 year olds was we didn't have indoor recreation for all our students," Flynn said.
It will also help showcase Alvernia University athletics on the national stage.
"It'll be a home for our indoor track-and-field team," Stiles said. "We'll be able to host our conference championship, which will be the only school in our conference that has fully NCAA-compliant track and field."
