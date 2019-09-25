Alvernia professor: Impeachment inquiry could take months

READING, Pa. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is the first step in a process to level charges against a government official.

"What you have now is a preliminaries," said Tim Blessing, a professor of history and political science at Alvernia University in Reading. "It's as if a district attorney was looking into your case and now it's become an official investigation."

Blessing said several House committees will now start to gather evidence, but don't expect an official report or the second step in this process, for a while.

"It will take months to come to any kind of decision as to whether to impeach or not," he said.

Blessing called the impeachment attempt an uphill battle for the House Democrats.

"Pelosi probably has the votes to impeach, but to convict, the Democrats need 17 Republican senators to come over to their side, and that's pretty unlikely to happen," he said.

Blessing said the president can also appeal an impeachment proceeding to the U.S. Supreme Court, so this is far from a done deal, but he said the impeachment inquiry does send a strong message to Trump and his supporters.

"It also sends a message to foreign nations that the president may not be there very much longer," he said.

Blessing said in past impeachment cases, leaders haven't necessarily been convicted on one specific incident. It can be a general pattern of misbehavior.

"Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist 65, said that an impeachment indicates not so much a crime as general harm to society or to political society, so that's probably where we are at at this moment," Blessing said.